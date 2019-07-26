Amid the rumours of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's fallout, Anushka Sharma has shared a cryptic post on Instagram which seems to be aimed at Rohit who has apparently unfollowed her on the photo-sharing platform.

"A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances," read Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram.

There were reports about a rift between Virat and Rohit after Team India failed to make it to the World Cup 2019 finals after getting defeated by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Both Virat and Rohit had a fabulous record in the World Cup 2019 till the top order batsmen came tumbling down under the blows of New Zealand bowlers.

Though Virat and Rohit have never spoken about their rumoured tiff, it is being said that two groups have been formed within the Indian team wherein one supports Virat and the other supports Rohit.

The Indian team management has claimed that there's no such issue within the Indian team. But Rohit unfollowing both Virat and Anushka on Instagram has given enough fodder to gossip mongers.

Take a look.