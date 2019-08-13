The Indian cricket team members are enjoying their time at the Caribbean after their victory against West Indies in the second fixture of the three-match ODI series. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma along with youngsters Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer and West Indian cricketers Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard were seen having a great time in the Carribean as posted on Instagram by Shreyas Iyer. The players were seen having a great time diving into the open water and swimming.

Why is Virat Kohli missing?

Indian captain Virat Kohli and 32-year-old opener Rohit Sharma are speculated to have a rift between each other. There were rumours that two groups have been formed in the Indian team, one on the opener's side and the other showing their allegiance towards Kohli. Both the senior players of the Indian team have denied all the speculations but there are still doubts because of the activities of the Indian opener on a social media platform.

The Indian captain addressed the media during the pre-departure press-conference of the West Indies tour stating that there are no problems between him and Rohit and the media personnel should go to the dressing room to get knowledge about the healthy relationship between the players.

But even after going to the Caribbean tour Kohli posted a picture captioning it 'squad' on social media in which Rohit Sharma was missing whereas the Indian captain could not be seen with Sharma and team who all went out. These activities of both the players arise doubts about the relationship between the players. Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan, who is very much close to Sharma was also missing from the picture posted by Kohli.

Team India defeated West Indies in a rain-interrupted fixture by 59 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. They will face the Windies for the final and third fixture of the ODI series at the same ground. The Men in Blue will contest in a two-match Test series with the West Indies from August 22 which will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.