Indian skipper Virat Kohli stated that his inspiration to do whatever it takes to win matches for the Men in Blue stems from his pride to play for the Indian badge.

The 30-year-old cricketer who scored match-winning innings of 72 runs from 52 balls praised the bowlers of the Indian team. He said that the conditions at Mohali were favourable for the South African batsmen but the bowlers pulled the game back in their control after the Proteas got a good start.

The Indian skipper also said that if a cricketer wants to win matches for his team, then the player will find a way.

"It's the badge in front of my shirt. It's a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you'll find a way," Kohli said after the match.

"Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us," he added.

The Indian skipper, who was on a record-breaking spree in the recently concluded Caribbean tour, broke two more records and achieved a new milestone against South Africa.

He topped the list of the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals, overtaking Rohit Sharma, and also became the batsman to score most 50 plus scores in T20 internationals again overtaking the Indian opener's record.

Kohli also became the first cricketer to hold a 50 plus average in all the three formats of the game. His innings against South Africa helped India register a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa.

The Proteas, after batting first, posted a decent total of 149 runs for the loss of five wickets at Mohali. Captain Quinton de Kock topped the scorecard as he scored 52 runs whereas Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers among Indians.

In reply, the Men in Blue chased the target down in 19 overs quite comfortably for the loss of three wickets as the Indian skipper took the team home.

Team India will next face South Africa in the final fixture of the series on September 22 in Bangalore.