Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on September 18 in Mohali broke two T20 international world records previously held by Rohit Sharma, in the second fixture of the series against South Africa.

The 30-year-old cricketer scored a prolific inning of 72 runs from 52 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes and helped India register a victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series after the first fixture was washed out due to rain.

In course of his innings, Kohli surpassed Rohit's number of runs in T20s and also became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

While Kohli had 2,369 runs in 65 innings, Sharma had 2,422 runs in 88 innings before the fixture. After the match, Kohli went seven runs past in the elite list and now has 2,441 runs to his name whereas the Indian opener, who got out for 12 runs, has 2,434 runs to his name.

Kohli broke another record of the Indian opener as he scored more 50 plus scores than Rohit Sharma. Earlier, Kohli and Rohit were equal in the tally as the latter had 17 half-centuries and 4 centuries to his name whereas the Indian skipper had 21 half-centuries to his name.

After his match-winning innings, Kohli has 22 half-centuries. This is also another feat as he has become the batsman with the most number of 50-plus scores in T20.

The Indian skipper also has a new record as he has 50-plus average in the three formats of the game. Kohli now averages 53.14 in Tests, 60.31 in ODIs and 50.85 in T20Is.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a total of 149 runs from the 20 overs for the loss of five wickets as newly appointed South African captain Quinton de Kock scored the highest score of 52 from 37 balls.

The performance of the Indian bowlers was quite consistent and disciplined like they were in the Caribbean series as Deepak Chahar finished with the best figures picking up two wickets giving away 22 runs.

In reply, India chased down the total in 19 overs as they posted 151 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. But Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant again failed to score big. The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in the final fixture of the series on September 22 in Bengaluru.