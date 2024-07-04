It's a moment to rejoice as the star champions is back in India with the world cup trophy. Despite delay due to hurricane Beryl in Barbados. The team landed early morning in Delhi.

The airport and hotel saw poll of crowd cheering for the players. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were shocked to see thousands of fans gather at 6 am in the morning at the airport and hotel.

After a warm welcome, Rohit Sharma's Team India travelled to the ITC Maurya where it was Rishabh Pant who carried the trophy inside.

Virat Kohli meets his brother, niece and nephew in Delhi; ahead of Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

It was a pleasant surprise for Virat Kohli as his brother and other family members welcomed him in Delhi on Thursday morning.

"So proud bhai," Vikas Kohli wrote on his Instagram Stories, with photos of himself, his son, niece and nephew with Virat Kohli.

The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence. After attending the breakfast session with Modi, the team will leave for Mumbai.

VIDEO | Captain Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) showcases the #T20WorldCup trophy at Delhi airport as Team India arrives from Barbados.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/84eNVC6pTy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024

A road show from Nariman Point in an open bus will occur later in the evening. A felicitation event at the Wankhede Stadium will follow the victory bus parade.

Special flight for team India

The Indian team departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Air India's special charter flight, named after the winning squad, Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC), left the Caribbean island at 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in the national capital at around 6:20 a.m. (IST) today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the charter flight for the Indian squad, support staff, the players' families, board officials and members of the travelling media contingent after the departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that Indian journalists, who were stuck in Barbados, boarded the same flight along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.