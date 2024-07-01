'Mitchell Marsh rested his leg on trophy': Fans compare how Rohit Sharma ate sand of Barbados Pitch after India's T20 World Cup win

The moment every Indian waited for with bated breath came nearly after a decade and a half. Team India lifting the World Cup is a dream come true moment for every cricket fan. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

The team hugged and cried after winning the match. Right after winning the game, Rohit looked up at the sky and was teary-eyed and soon he dropped down to the ground and cried. With emotions and celebrations galore the winning moment will be etched in every Indian's heart forever.

Rohit Sharma ate sand From Barbados Pitch After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

An emotional Rohit Sharma left fans gushing with his kind gesture, In a video shared on ICC's Instagram handle, Rohit is seen was seen touching the Barbados pitch on which India and South Africa squared off in the final. The Hitman then put the sand in his mouth as a mark of respect.

Rohit Sharma ate a peck of grass from Barbados pitchat and recreated what tennis player Novak Djokovic did after winning at Wimbledon.

The same thing was done by ace tennis player Novak Djokovic as he plucked a grass off the track and ate it, just like the Serb celebrated after each of his seven wins at Wimbledon.

Here's the video:

The video shows the pure emotions of a cricketer who worked hard for years to win.

As soon as the video went viral, fans compared how Australia's post-winning World Cup in 2023 November was disrespected.

It so happened that, after the victory, Pat Cummins took to Instagram to post a few photos from the celebrations in the dressing room. One of the photos posted by the 30-year-old showed all-rounder Mitchell Marsh relaxing on a sofa with a pint in his hand and his feet resting on the World Cup trophy.

Fans were happy with how Rohit Sharma treated the ground that gave India the World Cup.

Take a look at the comments

After the end of the match, Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is in the press conference.

"This was my last game as well," the captain said in his post-match press conference, referring to a similar announcement that Virat Kohli had earlier made.

He said, "I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup."

"What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20, 25 years, this was the only thing left. I am very happy on behalf of the entire team that we could do this for him," Rohit said.

Rohit also had special praise in store for Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

"I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad, players who are playing for me and Team India - really, really thankful as well," he added.

"This has to be the greatest time. I can say that. It's only because of how desperately I wanted to win this. All the runs that I've scored in all these years, it does matter but I'm not big on stats and all of that. Winning games for India, winning trophies for India - that is what I look forward to all the time," Rohit said.