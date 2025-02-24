'Virat Kohli made 100, but Daaku Maharaj made 105 Crore…': Orry dances with Urvashi Rautela on Dabidi Dabidi, kisses her at Dubai Stadium

Urvashi Rautela will be celebrating her 31st birthday on February 25, and her pre-birthday celebrations have already begun. The actress was spotted in Dubai on Sunday, enjoying the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

Orry dances with Urvashi Rautela on Dabidi Dabidi, kisses her at Dubai Stadium

During the match, Urvashi received a special birthday surprise from the stadium staff. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a video in which she was surprised with a pre-birthday cake. In the clip, Urvashi was seen smiling as she posed with a strawberry cake, waving at fans, and hugging the staff members for their sweet gesture. She captioned the post, "Thank you for the birthday surprise my (heart emoji)."

However, as soon as the video went viral, netizens criticised her for making the moment about herself. Many social media users mocked her, with one commenting, "She never fails to make everything about herself."

Another mentioned, "The first, most beautiful, youngest, most talented Miss World, Miss Universe, IITian to wave to a crowd thinking they were cheering for her and not the India vs Pakistan match."

A third user quipped, "Urvashi, the first woman to celebrate her birthday in a packed cricket stadium!"

Apart from the match, Urvashi also shared glimpses of her meeting with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar at the Dubai stadium. In the video clips, she was seen greeting and shaking hands with the director while congratulating him on the film's success. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration."

Another video shows Urvashi Rautela dancing with Orry at the stadium to Dabidi Dabidi.

Orry shared a reel of him dancing with Urvashi Rautela at the stadium and captioned it, "First Indians to perform at an Indo-Pak match.."

Work Front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Daaku Maharaj, where she shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and Makarand Deshpande. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film was a box office success despite facing criticism for its song Dabidi Dibidi. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.