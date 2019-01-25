Virat Kohli has been pretty active on social media during his stay in the Southern Hemisphere and his recent exchange with retired English cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Twitter has left social media in splits.

Following a convincing victory in the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, Kohli could be seen relaxing in the sun sporting shorts and a sweatshirt. He posted a picture on Twitter and captioned it "Basking in the sun".

Basking in the sun. ☀️? pic.twitter.com/BEcZ2y2qrt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2019

But Pietersen was quick to point out that Kohli was basking in the shade instead of taking in the soothing sun in the temperate locales of New Zealand.

Kohli took the retort in good spirit and replied to Pietersen's comment saying that his initial caption was worse. He also said that despite most of his body being in the shade, his face was still in the sun.

That was not to be the end of their exchange as the South African-born Englishman came back with one last reply. Pietersen's reply signalled that he was not only in a humorous mood but also in a mood to let go.

Pietersen and Kohli had played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2009 IPL season and the 38-year-old had captained the current Indian captain back then.

Kohli is currently in New Zealand leading the team in a five-match ODI series. But it was recently announced that the 30-year-old will fly back to India after the third ODI and will miss the final two matches. He will also not be participating in the three-match T20I series.

Kohli will next be seen in an India jersey when he walks out during the toss for the second ODI in Mount Maunganui on January 26 at 7 am IST.