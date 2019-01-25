On the back of a one-sided victory in the first ODI, India prepares to take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series on January 26 at Mount Maunganui.

Team news

The Indian team is enjoying life in the Southern Hemisphere. After the victorious tour of Australia, the team has crossed the Tasman sea to the cooler locales of New Zealand and won the first ODI convincingly.

Mohammed Shami continued his good form with the ball as he picked up three wickets and will resume his new ball duty with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His opening spell allowed the two wrist spinners to take control of the game and both of them will once again be expected to start in the playing XI.

Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out given the success of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav which will give Vijay Shankar an extended run in the team. But the current management is known to spring in a few surprises as was evidenced when Ambati Rayudu replaced Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI in Napier.

Rayudu remained not out in the chase but hardly looked convincing in his short vigil. He will have another chance on Saturday to prove his worth to the management as he has looked extremely rusty in the recent games.

For New Zealand, the batting miserably collapsed and Kane Williamson is likely to treat the first ODI as a one-off and not make alterations. But the bowling might see Ish Sodhi return to the playing XI given the dimensions of Bay Oval is bigger than McLean Park.

Probable XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch and conditions

The pitch at Bay Oval is a batting paradise and is expected to be no different on Saturday. The two teams possess plenty of stroke makers who will enjoy the true bounce of the surface and can hit through the line.

The weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures ranging in the mid 20 degree Celsius. Although no rain is forecast, a gentle breeze is expected. This will certainly make the Indians feel relieved following the difficult weather conditions in Australia.