Celebrations galore as RCB won its first match against DC in the ongoing IPL 2023. Indeed, the former caption of the team RCB who is known for his showing his emotions on the field was once again caught on camera as he rejoiced upon completion of his fifty.

Several videos on social media have surfaced showing Virat Kohli giving a death stare to Sourav Ganguly just minutes before the epic win against DC at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023.

Virat Kohli thumps his chest, and hurls abuse after hitting fifty

During the RCB and DC match, Kohli accomplished his half-century in just 33 balls on Saturday, contributing to RCB's significant overall score. Virat's exuberant display of an aggressive side while celebrating.

Upon scoring fifty, RCB batter Virat Kohli thumped his chest and hurled abuse. The picture and videos of pictures going viral on social media.

Take a look at the videos and pictures below.

Bollywood actor and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has always been a consistent supporter and cheerleader for her husband. Anushka was snapped cheering and jumping with joy after seeing Virat win in all aspects.

Two points ✅

Chinnaswamy - brilliant as always ? pic.twitter.com/ewLWaENrU4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 15, 2023

Well, RCB has always sparked memes, be it for its back-to-back loss or now a spectacular win.

Virat, who is known for his aggression on the field, once again reacted the same way. His recent action that was caught on camera has given rise to several memes on Twitter.

Here's looking at the memes that sparked after Virat showed his aggressive and hurling abuse after knocking that fifty.

Virat Kohli after scoring 50(32) at chinnaswamy ? what this guy will do if he somehow wins IPL trophy ?? pic.twitter.com/ga3XZhmK5e — ?????????????™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 15, 2023

Fifty by King Kohli in 33 balls - yet another beautiful knock by the King. pic.twitter.com/FOeVRE7EfH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2023

Wtf ? Virat Kohli got no chill. The stare to Sourav Ganguly. #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/hDh62QZ7ef — ＲＯＭＥＯ? (@iromeostark) April 15, 2023

Virat gave a death stare to Sourav Ganguly

For the unversed, the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly has shaken the cricket world after the war of words targeted at each other via media interactions which eventually ended with the Virat renouncing his captaincy role in Tests as well in January 2022. It has been over 14 months now, and the two have not been on good terms since then. Virat gave a death stare to

Virat Kohli stares towards Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting after takes the catch. ? pic.twitter.com/EmuAzzzzMb — S. (@Sobuujj) April 15, 2023

The video is from the 18th over of Delhi's chase of 175. In the third ball of that over, Kohli had taken a catch at long-on to dismiss Aman Hakim Khan for 18 off 10. As Kohli was walking his way back to his fielding position near the boundary rope, he gave a death stare to Ganguly. RCB won and after the match, the players queued up to shake hands with DC players and management congratulating their RCB counterparts on the win.

In the clips that have gone viral, Ganguly was snapped jumping the queue to avoid having a handshake with Kohli, who had by then been spotted chatting with Ricky Ponting, head coach of Delhi, who was standing ahead of the former BCCI president.

Take a look:

Saurav Ganguly ignored Virat Kohli and Walk off where you can see Kohli turned back to see Dada



Once again Dada showed Virat Kohli his place ? pic.twitter.com/AphU0U3IMO — R e t i r e d (@Sense_detected_) April 15, 2023

Anushka and Virat celebrate the win with sparkling water

Power couple Anushka and Virat never fail to give us couple goals. Proud wife Anushka always cheers for her husband Virat, irrespective of the win or loss. Yesterday after the win, the couple was seen chilling and celebrating. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories sipping some sparkling water. Sharing the selfie, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Post match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard(ly)," and added a laughing emoji.

Take a look.

On Sunday morning, Virat shared a slew of pictures as she was seen enjoying his time.

