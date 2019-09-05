Indian captain Virat Kohli got trolled by netizens after he posted a shirtless picture on social media platform as most of the people made fun of him. The main theme of these memes was questioning whether he is featuring in the sequel of PK or has just paid traffic challan.

The post that Kohli shared had him sitting shirtless and also had a motivational caption with it. But the netizens did not give importance to the caption and the inner message of the post and started trolling the Indian skipper for semi-nude.

Most of the trolls humorously suggested that the 30-year-old cricketer has become shirtless after paying a traffic fine. Many also quipped that Kohli is planning to act in the sequel of PK. While some of the netizens criticised the Indian captain for posting such a picture on social media.

Shooting for PK 2 movie ???? — Rajat Kumar (@techyrajat) September 5, 2019

Shooting for sequel of Amir Khan's PK? — Scar (@RAC7R) September 5, 2019

Who else is calculating the amount of #TrafficFines for this picture? — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) September 5, 2019

The jokes about traffic fine come after a man named Dinesh Madan was charged Rs 23,000 as traffic challan in Gurgaon for not wearing a helmet and not carrying Registration Certificate on September 3. The shocking part was that the price of the scooter he was driving is just Rs 15,000. This news had become a sensation on social media as many people started sharing memes about the incident.

The fine amount charged was so huge because traffic fines have been hiked on September 1 and the penalties increased by five to 10 times. The Indian skipper is the latest person to fall prey to the comments of trolls.

On the field though, the 30-year-old was on a record-breaking spree during the West Indies tour. He broke many batting records and became the most successful Indian Test captain. Kohli has 28 Test wins to his name after leading India in 48 matches. Previously the record was held by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had 27 wins to his name from the 60 matches he led Team India in.

The Men in Blue defeated the Caribbean team 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series and 2-0 in the Test series that followed. They are currently sitting at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 120 points in their kitty.

Virat Kohli is presently the number one ODI batsman and the number two Test batsman in the world.