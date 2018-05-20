Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in December last year, have been giving relationship goals with their loving PDA be it on the cricket ground or on social media. The Delhi boy has never shied away from sharing some of his love life secrets and once again he has let go one more untold trivia about his relationship to his fans. He may have been a captain on-field but off-field it is none other than his wife Anushka to which many married couples could relate.

Anushka has been attending almost every Indian Premier League (IPL) match of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of which Virat is the team captain. Though RCB failed to make it to the playoffs this year, Anushka has always been a strong supporter for Virat while cheering from the stands.

In a video shared by one of Virushka fans, Virat admitted that Anushka takes all the important decisions in his life and called her the captain off-field when the interviewer asked about it.

"She is, of course. She takes all the right decisions in life. She's totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that's what you want in a life partner so I'm very grateful," Virat said.

And he couldn't stop gushing about Anushka and her understanding for the sport as well.

"She is very passionate about the game. She understands the game and she can understand the sentiments of all the players, what they go through and stuff, which I think is the most beautiful thing," he added.

Check out the video here:

Virat is also quite expressive on social media. On Anushka's 30th birthday, he shared a selfie while offering a piece of cake to the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥"

Earlier, he shared a picture with Anushka and was completely in awe of her looks. "Such a stunner, Love of my life! ♥" he wrote on Instagram.

Anushka also exhibits the mutual emotions by borrowing his T-Shirts during her outings. On the work front, she is busy with filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She is also busy shooting for Sharat Katariya directorial

Sui Dhaga wherein she will be seen sharing space with Varun Dhawan showing off her unconventional looks.