On 31, March 2001, Indore played host to one of the greatest moments in the sport as Sachin Tendulkar entered uncharted territory.

The batting legend had become the first cricketer to amass 10,000 runs in ODI cricket when he got to the milestone in the third of a five-match ODI series against a visiting Australian team.

Tendulkar, who had been breaking records at will during his 25-year-long international career, reached to the landmark in 259 innings.

The 12 other cricketers, including India greats Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni, have achieved the feat since the Master Blaster got there first. However, none had managed to collect 10,000 runs faster than Tendulkar.

Cut to October 2018, Virat Kohli has not just become the 13th cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs but he has scored them faster than anyone else, including Tendulkar.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs..



By inns - KOHLI (205)

By mats - KOHLI (213)

By balls - KOHLI (10813)

By time - KOHLI (10yrs, 67d from debut)



He also has highest average and most centuries when completing 10,000 runs. #IndvWI #Legend — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 24, 2018

The India captain needed just 205 innings to achieve the feat and thereby break his idol, Tendulkar's record by a considerable margin — 54 innings.

Notably, Ganguly had needed 263 innings while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting achieved the milestone in 266 innings.

Dhoni got to the 10,000-run mark in his 273rd innings earlier this year in England. He was an innings slower than South Africa great Jacques Kallis, who got to the landmark in Jan 2009.

Kohli certainly seems unstoppable at the moment as he has followed up the century (140 off 107 balls) he had hit in the first ODI in Guwahati with another fine half-century in the ongoing 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam.

The India skipper was dropped by the West Indies captain Jason Holder when he was in his 40s earlier on Wednesday but the former has made good use of the opportunity to hurt the visitors yet again.

With 36 centuries, Kohli is also second on the list of most ODI centuries. Tendulkar, who finished his career with 18,426 ODI runs, had hit 49 centuries from 463 matches (452 innings).

Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree as he became the fastest man to reach 60 international tons, surpassing Tendulkar during India's eight-wicket win in the first ODI.

The Delhi batsman has been dominant in the longest format of the game as well. From 73 matches, he has scored 6331 runs at an average of 54.57. His conversion rate in Tests is awe-inspiring as he has 24 centuries, five more than no of the fifties.