India came up with yet another dominant performance with the ball in the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and bundled the hosts out for 243 in 49 overs.

But the main talking point of the day was the return of Hardik Pandya to the playing XI after his suspension. The Baroda all-rounder got into the action by taking a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

New Zealand made a cautious start to the match and in order to change the momentum, Williamson stepped out and tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal against the turn. He placed it well enough too until Pandya took flight at mid-wicket and plucked out a stunner from mid-air diving to his left.

The recently maligned cricketer did not stop his exploits there as he picked up two wickets with the ball. Both of Pandya's wickets were New Zealand left-handers – Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner. Pandya's wickets came at a crucial time for India as the opposition was looking to take off and score big runs when Pandya struck in quick succession.

Although New Zealand made a better effort with the bat, they failed to get off to a good start. Quick bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami once again got early wickets. Shami ended up with three wickets and in his third spell, he dismissed a well-set Ross Taylor who was batting on 93.

The match had everything it seemed as Pandya bowled a 7-ball over and surprisingly skipper Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch off the bowling of Shami. But the captain made amends two balls later as he took a simple catch to give Shami his well-deserved third wicket.

A few balls later, Kohli was once again in action as he ran out Doug Bracewell. Shami did not need to bowl his last over as in the final ball of the 49th over he took a good catch to dismiss Trent Boult.

At the halfway stage India is favourite to seal the series 3-0. There were a lot of talking points during the first innings and here's how Twitterati reacted.

