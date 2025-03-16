After India's thrilling Champions Trophy victory against New Zealand, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating IPL 2025, set to begin on March 22. Ahead of the tournament, Virat Kohli attended the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday, March 15, where he spoke on various topics, including his social media hiatus, retirement rumors, BCCI's new family restriction rule, and the possibility of playing in the Olympics.

Virat Kohli on BCCI's new family restriction rule

Virat Kohli addressed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new policy that limits players' families from accompanying them on tours. He emphasized the vital role families play in helping players navigate difficult phases during long tours.

Following India's 1-3 Test series defeat against Australia earlier this year, BCCI implemented a rule stating that players' partners and children can only join them after the first two weeks of tours lasting over 45 days, with their stay limited to 14 days.

Kohli expressed disappointment over the perception that family presence negatively impacts players' performances. "I don't think people understand how valuable family support is. It's frustrating when people who have no control over the situation say things like, 'Maybe they need to be kept away,'" he said.

"If you ask any player, 'Would you want your family around?' the answer would be a resounding yes. No one wants to go back to an empty room and sulk alone. Having family around helps you balance life and responsibilities," he added.

Virat Kohli on the Olympics?

When asked whether he would consider playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—where cricket will return to the Games after more than 100 years—Kohli responded with enthusiasm.

"T20 leagues are happening all over the world, and the IPL has played a massive role in globalizing the format. The fact that cricket is now part of the Olympics is a great achievement," he said.

Joking about a potential return, Kohli added, "If we are playing for a gold medal, I might just come back for one game. Win a medal and return home. Being an Olympic champion would be an incredible feeling."

Kohli on his social media hiatus

Kohli also revealed that he has stepped away from regularly posting on social media, explaining that he prefers to focus his energy on his game.

"Posting about our Champions Trophy win won't increase my happiness. Everyone already knows we won, so putting it on social media won't give us two trophies. Reality remains the same. People commenting, 'Oh, you're amazing!' doesn't really matter," he said.

Reflecting on his childhood, Kohli added, "Luckily, I grew up in a time when we didn't have smartphones in our pockets. It's easier for me to keep it aside. I don't engage much online these days, and while some people might not like that, it's a conscious decision. Social media was draining too much energy, which I'd rather use to improve my game or spend on real-life experiences."

His last personal, non-sponsored social media post was on July 4, 2024, when Team India visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after winning the T20 World Cup. Notably, he didn't post anything about the Champions Trophy win.

Kohli on retirement rumors

Addressing speculation about his retirement from international cricket, Kohli firmly dismissed the rumors, affirming his dedication to the game.

"Don't worry—I'm not making any announcements," he reassured fans. "I still love playing the game, and right now, everything is fine."

He acknowledged that deciding when to retire isn't easy. "If you're going through a lean phase, you might feel like it's time to step away. But sometimes, it's not. My competitive streak wouldn't let me give up easily. Maybe one more month, maybe six—it's all about finding the right balance," he explained.

Kohli also admitted that maintaining peak performance is more challenging as he ages. "Now, it takes much more effort. Those who have played for a long time understand that you can't do in your mid-to-late 30s what you could in your mid-20s. But I'm at a different place in life now—my energy feels peaceful and calm."

As for his post-retirement plans, Kohli admitted he has no concrete idea. "I actually don't know what I'll do after retirement. I recently asked a teammate the same question, and he didn't have an answer either. But maybe I'll do a lot of traveling," he said.