Indians worldwide are rejoicing and celebrating with immense joy as India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Even on Monday morning, the celebrations continue, with cricket fanatics beaming with pride.

Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs, and amidst the jubilations, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen playing dandiya with the stumps, adding to the festive atmosphere.

However, beyond the celebrations, several heartfelt moments on the field will remain etched in fans' hearts.

One such moment was Virat Kohli's touching gesture. He went up to his long-time teammate Mohammed Shami and respectfully touched his mother's feet, winning hearts across the nation.

Draped in his white winners' jacket, Kohli lifted the trophy alongside his teammates. In a celebratory mood, he poured champagne on Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer and others danced with joy.

However, the moment that truly melted hearts was between Virat and Anushka. Virat Kohli walked up to Anushka and embraced her in a warm hug. The couple shared an intimate moment, gazing into each other's eyes.

Another heartfelt moment captured Rohit Sharma celebrating with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira. Rohit and Ritika shared a warm embrace, while Anushka also hugged Rohit in celebration. However, it was little Samaira who stole the moment, refusing to let go of her father.

After receiving the Champions medal, the trophy, and the iconic white jacket, Rohit returned to his family, sharing an emotional and heartwarming hug with Ritika.

This is what Rohit and Virat said at the post-presentation press conference

"It is very nice," Rohit said. "We played some good cricket though the tournament. To have the result our way is a great feeling."

Star batsman Virat Kohli said: "It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction."

"When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks (Shubman) Gill, Shreyas (Iyer), Rahul have played. The team is in good hands," he added.