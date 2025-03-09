It's time to rejoice as India wins the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final to secure a record third title.

The heroes of the hour were KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who played crucial roles in India's victory. Pandya departed with 11 runs still needed, but India held their nerve to cross the finish line.

Chasing New Zealand's target of 252, India seemed to be in control at 105/0. However, in the span of just four deliveries, they lost Shubman Gill (31) and Virat Kohli (1), slipping to 106/2. Rohit Sharma, who had anchored the innings with a well-made 76, also fell under pressure from dot balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then steadied India's innings, but New Zealand fought back. Mitchell Santner dismissed Iyer in the 39th over, and Michael Bracewell removed Patel in the 42nd over, making the match wide open once again.

Earlier in the day, India's bowlers put New Zealand under pressure in the middle overs, restricting their run flow. However, Bracewell's late surge helped the Kiwis add 79 runs in the final 10 overs, setting a competitive total.

After the big win, Gautam Gambir and Virat Kohli shared a warm hug. Anuska Sharma, who was at the stands, stood up and clapped for the team after the win.

Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh are seen dancing on the field. The best visual is of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli doing Dandiya with the stumps. A night to remember for all the Indian fans.

CONGRATULATIONS Team India! This is what a true victory looks like. After so much hard work, winning brings a sense of satisfaction. Keep putting in the effort and continue bringing home trophies. This is a fantastic win—superb teamwork!@ImRo45… pic.twitter.com/xZIQvtoFVr — TRUE BHARAT (@rajvirrsingh) March 9, 2025

It was Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul who played the winning shot.

Fireworks lit up the sky the minute India won the trophy.

A clip shows Virat and Rohit joyfully playing dandiya with stumps.

virat kohli and rohit sharma playing dandiya after winning champions trophy was not in my 2025 bucket list ? pic.twitter.com/dZsRRCU8Mt — saif (@nightchanges) March 9, 2025

PM Modi, among others, cheered for team India and lauded their big win.

Narendra Modi wrote, An exceptional game and an exceptional result!Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display.'

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith.