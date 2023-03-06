"Such a good example this power couple is setting," wrote Kangana Ranaut after she saw videos and pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ahead of India's fourth Test match against Australia. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri made a remark and wrote, "People change."

A few days back Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Ujjain temple performing Bhasma aarti and other rituals. Sharing a video, Kangana wrote, "...not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both." (Adding clapping emoji).

Director Vivek Agnihotri too took to his Twitter, shared their video, and wrote, "I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly "do I look like pooja paath types. People change. And it's a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life.".

I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types”.



People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life. pic.twitter.com/OxCeYFkxuU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2023

The remark is in the context of criticism Virat Kohli faced seven years ago. For those unaware, during the T20 World Cup press conference, a reporter asked Virat if he does 'pooja-paath' (prayers) to calm himself during pressure situations. Virat had then said, "Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will also feature Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, India will take on Australia in the fourth and final test on March 9 in Ahmedabad.