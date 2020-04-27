Such is the grandeur, cultural diversity and hospitality of our country, that whoever comes to India, gets smitten by it! From Gerard Butler, Will Smith, Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth to Nikki Bella; its difficult for anyone to not be struck by the magic spell that India has. Former wrestler Nikki Bella too seems to be missing her days in the country.

Nikki shared a throwback picture from her memories and shared on social media platform. The picture, taken in India has Nikki Bella's 'India army' Aishwarya Rai and sister, Brei Bella. Nikki revealed that she had come to India to shoot for a commercial. She took to social media to share her happy memory and ever since then, the picture has gone viral.

"A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb we fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool!," she wrote.

Martin Henderson gushes over Aishwarya

For those who come to Bollywood, it's difficult to not be smitten by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty. Earlier, Aishwarya's Pride and Prejudice co-star had also exporessed his soft-corner for the actress. He had said, "I have a soft spot for her. It's not because of her beauty, though she is very beautiful. I like the side that isn't seen. The real Ash is a sweet girl. She reminds me of an old fashioned movie star-So glamorous... I think I was lucky to get to know a side of Ash that alot of people never see, I mean the image of Ash is this huge movie star which she is in India is one thing, and I think that was compelling," Martin Henderson had said.