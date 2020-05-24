No doubt, its always fun to look back in times when we all were small kids, going through older pictures or videos makes us think how time flies so fast-changing everything within and around us drastically.

In fact, it is always fun to watch some throwback pictures of our favourite Bollywood superstars as well. Today, we laid our hands on a treasure trove from the past, a throwback video of our stars kids from a time when they were far from being the big stars they are today will surely make you nostalgic.

A patriotic theme song titled as 'Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe', had been going viral since the protest against NRC and CAA was escalating all around the country. The talks about happiness in the time of troubles and is similar to 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' which was a popular patriotic-themed song.

But the main catch about the song was that the video featured little Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Singh in it and marked their on-screen debut.

Ranbir, Sonam and Tiger in Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe...

The hymn opens with baby Tiger Shroff sitting on Jackie Shroff's lap and after that comes Sonam Kapoor who would have been around 5 years old then with Anil Kapoor and finally Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir who is seen wearing a green and yellow shirt with green pants looking adorable.

All the star fathers are singing: "sun sun mere nanhe sun, sun sun sun mere munne sun," which was quite soothing.

'Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe' was released in 1993 for the tv audience with a motive to signify 'Unity in Diversity'. The song was directed by Subhash Ghai, and it was composed for the album Khal Nayak and the legendary singers Mohd Aziz, Udit Narayan, Manhar Udhas and Jolly Mukherjee have lent their voices for the song which is truly a masterpiece.

I signed Tiger Shroff the day he was born: Subhash Ghai

Talking about the video song, the director of the video Subhash Ghai had told Mumbai Mirror, "In fact, Anil, Jackie and Rishi preached the lesson to their kids. Yes, that's Tiger you see in Jackie's arms as he croons, 'Sun Sun Sun Mere Nanhe Sun' while Anil holds Sonam, singing, 'Sun Sun Sun Meri Nanhi Sun'."

"You also see a young Ranbir Kapoor with his dad in the video. Those days relationships were not restricted to the film set but encompassed wives, children and families, too. When Tiger was born, I sent Jackie and Ayesha a cheque of Rs 25,000 for my new 'hero'. You could say I signed him on the day he was born" he added.

Apart from the little toddlers 'Pyara Bharat Yeh Kahe' also starred Rajnikant, Govinda, Naseeruddin Shah, Chiranjeevi and Sachin Pilgaonkar among others.

This video is sure to take you down memory lane when Salman Khan used to look lean while Aamir flaunted a cute chocolate boy looks.

Watch the video here: