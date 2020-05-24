Salman Khan, the biggest Superstar in Bollywood is currently spending lockdown days in his Panvel farmhouse. Unlike other stars who considered lockdown days as moments to relax, Salman spent these days by hitting continuously in the gymnasium, and recent photographs of the actor hint that he has successfully toned his physique just like ancient Greek statues.

Salman Khan to go shirtless?

Salman Khan's upcoming movie is Radhe which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. According to close sources to the movie, the climax of Radhe is yet to be shot, and the makers will apparently start the filming after the lockdown.

As the actor is pumping up and working hard in his farmhouse, several fans believe that the star will go shirtless in the climax of this movie. The signature shirtless scene of Salman Khan has always thrilled fans, and if such a scene is included in Radhe, it could elevate the hype surrounding this flick to new heights.

Radhe is expected to be a high voltage action thriller. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Disha Patani is playing the role of the lady lead in this movie, while the supporting star cast includes Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Zarina Wahab, and Narra Srinivas. Salman Khan's close friend Jacqueline Fernandez will be doing an item dance in Radhe.

Salman Khan in a Pan Indian movie?

In the meantime, several reports suggest that Tollywood hitmaker Puri Jagannadh is all set to make a Pan Indian movie with Salman Khan in the lead role. It should be noted that Puri is a master in crafting commercial blockbusters, and he has previously made super hit movies that include Temper, Businessman, and Pokiri.

Salman Khan has apparently read the script of this movie, and he will meet Puri Jagannadh after the coronavirus lockdown.