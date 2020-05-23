Puri Jagannadh seems to be ready to make his comeback to Bollywood with a straight movie. The filmmaker, who had entered the Hindi film industry with Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap wayback in 2011, is silently working on another script for which he has approached a big name.

Puri Approaches Salman

Yes, Puri Jagannadh is rumoured to have approached none other than Salman Khan. A per the Telugu media, has has met the Bollywood star and narrated a story. The actor is quite impressed with the storyline and asked the Telugu filmmaker to develop the complete story.

Salman Khan is interested to work with Puri and the director is likely to meet him again once the lockdown is completely lifted across the country. A formal announcemen to this flick might be made once everything is confirmed.

The Bollywood actor has always been open to work with South director and remakes of hit South Indian movies. Interestingly, Salman Khan's Wanted was the remake of Puri Jagannadh's Telugu blockbuster movie Pokkiri in which Mahesh Babu played the lead.

Fighter

Currently, Puri Jagannadh is busy with his upcoming movie Fighter, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The team had completed 40 days of shooting before it came to standstill due to the lockdown. Bollywood leading filmmaker Karan Johar is co-producing the film.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy with Prabhu Deva's Radhe and Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The rumoured project will take off once they wrap up current projects.

However, Puri Jagannadh was in talks with Rocking Star Yash for a movie, but reports cite that he turned down the offer for some reasons. Later, he was also in talks with Balakrishna for a movie for which he had also approached Shriya Saran. It looks like this film is also not happening now if he takes up Salman's flick.