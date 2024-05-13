Mumbai Indians has been in the news for last several months now. First, it was MI's decision to replace their champion Rohit Sharma from team's captaincy that shocked the world. What further angered the fans was the management making Hardik Pandya the captain of their IPL team.

Ever since, not only has MI been facing backlash but the poor captaincy exhibited by Pandya and Rohit's underwhelming strike rate has further added salt to the wound. As Mumbai Indians is out of the IPL with their dismal performance this year, a viral chat between Rohit Sharma and KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has created ripples on social media.

Rohit to Nayar "Ek ek cheez change ho rha hai!,, Wo unke upar hai,,, Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai, wo temple mene banwaya hai"



Last line - "Bhai mera kya mera to ye last hai" And now KKR deleted that chatting video of Rohit Sharma and Nayar



Captured on a fan's phone, Rohit can be seen talking about MI and how he built that temple, that home. Sharma can be seen talking about how fast each and everything is changing within the team. "Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai...Woh unke upar hai...Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai," he can be heard saying. (Each and everything is changing, that's on them, whatever it is it is my home, I built that temple)

Towards the end, the Indian T20 World Cup team's skipper can further be heard saying that it is his last (probably hinting at his last term with them). "Bhai mera kya mera to ye last hai," he can be heard saying in the video. Hardik, who showed his cricketing prowess as the captain in Gujarat Titans, has failed to lead his team to qualify for the playoffs.