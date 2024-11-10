Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, is currently in Thailand with his family, taking in the sunshine and spending time with his loved ones. Ziva Singh Dhoni's official Instagram account, which is run by both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, shared several images and videos from their Phuket holiday.

The picture-perfect family is spending quality leisure time on the beaches of Phuket.

One of the pictures in the Instagram carousel shows Dhoni inside the pool with his daughter Ziva while she watches him from a distance.

In another video, MS Dhoni can be seen relaxing in the sea and is then joined by daughter Ziva.

In the pictures and videos, Dhoni was spotted wearing sunglasses and a black vest. Other pictures in Ziva's account show the trio chasing beautiful sunsets, and enjoying by the beach.

Ziva's account captioned the pictures and clips as 'Beach Day'.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing seeing the trio enjoying their getaway.

A section of netzines called Ziva carbon copy of her mother Sakshi.

A few days back a video of MS Dhoni and his family went viral, which saw the trio in a flight, as they could be seen interacting with a family from Bengaluru.

An Instagram user, Nethra Gowda, posted a video showing her family's interaction with Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva. She described it as a "dream come true."

Dhoni to play for CSK in 2025

During the mega auction of IPL, which is set to be hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Fans are hoping that Dhoni will be announced as a key player.

Recently, Dhoni had also talked about extending his playing career, saying he just wants to enjoy whatever cricket is left in him.

He said, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I can play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

He added, "I have to keep myself fit for nine months so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit."

In IPL 2024, Dhoni emerged as a six-hitting specialist as he hammered 13 maximums. The right-handed batter faced just 73 balls in the entire tournament.