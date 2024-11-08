Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Mumbai with their kids. Virat celebrated his birthday in Mumbai with Anushka, Vamika and Akaay. On Friday morning, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoyed a relaxing breakfast date at an Indian café called Benne Bombay, situated in the Bandra area in Mumbai.

The couple after enjoying the cosy breakfast date went ahead and took a picture with a staff of the restaurant.

Taking to Instagram the restaurant shared a picture of Virat and Anushka posing with the cafe's staff members. However, there was one staff member who was missing and the restaurant page photoshopped the absent staff's picture and added it with Virat and Anushka's picture wherein all of them were seen posing.

Take a look at the official Instagram account of Benne posted a bunch of pictures from Virat and Anushka's visit there. The first picture shows Virat and Anushka posing with the cafe staff. Anushka is in the front, smiling, wearing khakis, a white t-shirt, and a loose shirt over it. Virat was seen behind him, pairing his white shirt with a cap.

In the fourth picture in the carousel, the outlet posted another picture of the two with all the staff members and added one via Photoshop. The text in the picture explained it. "Pov: the one day you miss school. Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today so we photoshopped him."

In the comments, netizens sympathised with absent staff Dinesh.

A user wrote, "Dinesh is the kid that skips school one day and something cool happens on that exact day."

Another added, "Manifesting a revisit for Dinesh."

The third one said, "I'm so sorry for Dinesh."

On Friday evening, Anushka Sharma and Virat were once again papped in the city.

Virat Kohli was seen in the three-Test series against New Zealand, where Virat Kohli scored only 93 runs as India was whitewashed 3-0, Kohli is preparing himself for India vs Australia 2024 five-match series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy which starts in Perth on November 22.

Anushka was last seen in the film Zero which was released in 2018. She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, in 2022. Chakda Xpress is slated to be released on Netflix.