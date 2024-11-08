India's one of the most pioneering cricketers Virat Kohli left netizens shocked when he announced his new venture "Sporting Beyond". On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to social media to share the news and mentioned that the firm will be handling all his business interests.

The development comes almost after a month it was reported that Kohli had ended his association with Cornerstone, a reputed celebrity management company.

Sharing a note on social media, he wrote, "I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now. The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests."

As soon as Kohli shared a post, netizens skipped a heartbeat upon reading the first line and assumed that Kohli had announced retirement from IPL and other forms of cricket.

Apart from the cricket ground, Kohli also dominates the market and is associated with several brands. As per multiple news reports, Kohli's brand value was a staggering $227.9 million as per Kroll's 'Celebrity Brand Value Report 2023'. Kohli has partnerships with major brands such as Puma, MRF, and Audi and enjoys a great fanbase across all social media platforms.

Virat Kohli emerged as the highest taxpayer from the country among sportspersons for the previous financial year, which ended on March 31, 2024. As per data shared by Fortune India magazine, Virat paid Rs 66 crore as taxes in the financial year.

Despite announcing retirement from T20Is, Kohli plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for Rs 21 crore.

Kohli, won the T20 World Cup in June, retired from T20Is, and will be next seen in action in a blockbuster five-match Test series against Australia, with the first game starting on November 22, at the Optus Arena in Perth.