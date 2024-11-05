Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday today. And who's who from the cricket and film fraternity have taken to social media and extended warm wishes on Kohli's birthday. Amid several wishes, Virat's wife actor Anushka Sharma, shared a heart-warming picture on Virat's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli is seen holding daughter Vamika and baby son Akaay in his arms. Anushka has hidden her daughter and son's faces by putting emojis.

Virat Kohli is seen holding Akaay in his arms and playfully holding Vamika. The picture shows Virat beaming with joy as she held his kids close.

Anushka Sharma shares a loved-up post of Virat Kohli with kids

Needless to say, it was Anushka who clicked the picture-perfect shot and posted it on social media.

She captioned the picture with a heart emoji in the caption. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love from fans.

A fan wrote, "Aww so cute."

Another user mentioned, "Happy Birthday."

In July, Anushka and Virat were spotted with their son Akaay in London. A fan page dedicated to the cricketer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Virat has his baby boy on his lap. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen standing near a flower shop.

Sharing the video, the fan page wrote in the caption, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London."

Anushka often takes to social media and shares candid moments of her kids on social media.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Anushka shared a fun-filled picture on her Instagram stories. She had shared a painting made by Vamika and hand imprints of her and Akaay on white paper.

A few months later, Anushka shared a picture of a bowl full of popsicles, wherein fans saw Akaay's tiny hands trying to get hold of popsicles.

That was the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby boy Akaay on social media. Anushka didn't caption the photo.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. Vamika was born in 2021 and Akaay was born this year in February.

Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.