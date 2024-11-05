Power couple Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over a decade. The couple has three kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Sunny and Daniel renewed their wedding vows on Monday after 13 years of marriage in the Maldives' dreamy location. Their kids - Nisha, Noah and Asher were also present with them.

Sunny looked breathtakingly pretty in an ivory ensemble. Daniel also wore an ivory tuxedo. Her family were dressed in white. Sunny shared dreamy pictures from the location on her Instagram profile. In the first picture, Sunny and family can be seen posing for a picture-perfect frame. In the next click, Sunny and Daniel can be seen sharing a mushy moment.

Sunny wrote in the caption, "First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends....This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you."

In one picture, the duo were seen smiling at each other. In the next picture, Sunny and Daniel posed with their three children for another picture.

Friends from the industry took to the comment section and congratulated the couple.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless" and dropped love emojis in the comments section.

Rannvijay Singha dropped a heart emoji in the caption.

A couple of months ago, on their wedding anniversary, Sunny shared a throwback picture from her wedding ceremony. Sunny captioned the picture with these words, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love. Daniel Weber, Happy Anniversary." Take a look:

About Sunny and Daniel's wedding

Sunny revealed in 2011 that she was married to Daniel, an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. In July 2017, they adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption. On March 4, 2018, Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their twin boys, they were born through surrogacy.