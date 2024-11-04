Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film Baby John's 'Taster Cut' was dropped on Monday. The teaser was previously shown exclusively in theatres. The ones who have watched Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 and Singham Again must have already seen the teaser of Varun's action-packed film. And now it's available for everyone to enjoy.

In Baby John, Varun unleashes his action mode, beats the goons, and indulges in high-octane gruesome violence.

Baby John is an adaptation of Vijay's blockbuster Their and is directed by Atlee. In the Bollywood version, the makers have added high-voltage drama and action, which has been shot on a grand scale. The intense, high-octane action sequences and gripping background score by Thaman have already piqued the interest of moviegoers.

The teaser offers brief appearances by Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

Taking to its YouTube channel, Jio Studios posted the nearly two-minute-long video. It featured Varun, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamika Gabbi, among others.

Apart from action sequences and thundering BGM, it was Jackie Shroff who looked unrecognisable.

Baby John taster cut

The clip shows a young girl talking about the strength of one ant and how an army of ants can even defeat an elephant. Varun Dhawan will be seen in two avatars, one being a cop with short hair, and in the second one he has a rugged look with a long man bun and beard.

Varun's character as a cop is seen fighting villains. In his rugged look, he is seen trying to save the young girl, who addresses him as "Baby John". There are a few scenes in which he is saving the little girl and also rescuing her from goons. From horse riding to firing with machine guns and escaping underwater. Varun's fierce avatar will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Netizens aren't impressed with Varun Dhawan's dialogue delivery and expressions and were of the view that he reminds them of "Main Tera Hero" era.

A user mentioned, "The only off-putting thing is Varun still sounds like he's in his Main Tera Hero era. The original Theri had some badass dialogue moments which I am not sure whether Varun would be able to pull off but hopefully, I am blood wrong. Thaman has cooked with the BGM."

Another mentioned, "It was fine until Varun spoke. The guy really needs serious voice modulation. His raspy voice doesn't suit everything."

The third one averred, "Trailer looks good, no doubt, but I felt there were some points where the sound mixing was not done properly."

The fourth one mentioned, "Varun looks hot .. but I'm sure that they would have ruined the classic that their is .. and ofcourse nobody can match vijays swag n coolness . It took Vijay to untouchable heights in kwood. Let's see wat it does to vds career."

The next one mentioned,"Everything was going fine while watching the teaser until Varun Dhawan utters the dialogue at the end. That dialogue delivery is bad and his voice does more damage."