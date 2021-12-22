Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun their journey into the marital world. Their wedding and pre-wedding pictures gave us a major dose of love, togetherness, and companionship. Needless to say, their wedding pictures dominated the social media space for quite a while. And now, an old picture of the couple has gone viral.

The picture seems to have been taken long back at some Bollywood party. In the picture, while Katrina Kaif is seen looking the other way, Vicky Kaushal can be seen gazing at her. The picture again went viral after their wedding. Vicky and Katrina are yet to talk about their relationship and how it all started but their happy faces on their wedding day has already won over our hearts.

Making it official

While the two kept mum on their relationship rumours and secretly dated for almost two years. The two only made it official on social media after getting married. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple wrote.

The goodie hampers

Though only a few Bollywood celebs were invited to the wedding, Vikat sent goodie hampers to their industry friends.

"On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky," said the note.