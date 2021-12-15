Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally back in the bay. The duo came back after a quick getaway post their wedding at Sawai Madhopur on December 9. Vikat were spotted at the airport and the fans went gaga.

Katrina looked every bit of a new bride as she flaunted her chooda and sindoor. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina held hands and greeted the paparazzi as they captured the couple.

Social media floored

Social media has gone into a tizzy ever since the video was dropped. "So much in love," wrote one. "This is true love, pure and powerful," wrote another one. "They look lost in each other," wrote a netizen. "The best jodi of Bollywood," wrote one more person. "They look so good together," opined one more. "Katrina has finally found the man who would love her like this," another netizen wrote.

Gifts from Bollywood celebs

Vicky and Katrina Kaif have reportedly been bombarded with gifts from the industry people and their co-stars. Salman Khan has reportedly gifted Range Rover worth 3 crores to the couple. A Bollywood Life report states that Ranbir Kapoor has gifted Katrina a gorgeous diamond set costing 2.7 crores. The report also says that Alia Bhatt gave the couple perfume basket worth lakhs.

Vicky and Katrina's goodie box for friends

Vicky and Katrina have sent goodies hamper to their industry friends with a note. The note reads, "On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky."