A viral video showing arrested YouTuber and vlogger Jyoti Malhotra roaming Lahore's famous Anarkali Bazaar accompanied by six security personnel armed with AK-47s, has raised eyebrows, revealing the VIP treatment she allegedly received in Pakistan.

Callum Mill, a Scottish influencer who runs the YouTube channel Callum Abroad, was at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar when he encountered Jyoti. He spoke with the Indian vlogger briefly. She introduced herself and asked if he had visited India. She then remarked that Pakistan's hospitality is "great."

After Jyoti left, Callum realized that the armed men he had seen earlier were actually escorting her. He told his viewers, "She's the one with all the guys, all the security. I don't know what the need for all the guns is."

Even after she was out of sight, Callum expressed disbelief: "Look at all the guns she's got surrounding her. There are about six gunmen around her."

He expressed surprise in his vlog about why a regular YouTuber was given such heavy security.

He expressed surprise in his vlog about why a regular YouTuber was given such heavy security. The video has raised many questions about Jyoti's visits to Pakistan and the special treatment she received there. It is now going viral on social media.

After the video caused a stir in India, Callum Mill posted another video on Tuesday on his social media account 'X', further substantiating his claim that Jyoti Malhotra was provided security.

"The news says 'Scottish YouTuber has unearthed footage blah blah'...Here's the second video of her footage from YouTube. You can clearly see the gunmen. Surely Indian police were scrolling through her footage to see where she's been and who she's been meeting... they would have seen it," he posted.

Jyoti arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Hisar court. The court had earlier extended her police remand by four days after her initial five-day custody ended last Thursday.

As reported earlier, the 33-year-old YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, is well-known among her more than 377,000 subscribers through her channel Travel with Joe. She was arrested on May 16 and was charged with sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agents.

Jyoti Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023, obtaining a visa through commission agents. During her trip, she met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer posted at the Pakistan High Commission.

It was Rahim who allegedly introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives, including Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz. Jyoti reportedly saved their numbers in her phone under fake names like "Jat Randhawa" to avoid suspicion. She was in regular contact with them via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, allegedly acting on their instructions.

She had also travelled to Bali with him. He reportedly invited Jyoti to a high-profile dinner at the Pakistan embassy, where she was introduced to several senior officials. The incident was recorded in a 15-minute video posted by Jyoti in 2024.

The YouTuber has been charged under BNS Section 152 and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. On Monday, her police custody was extended by another 14 days. Jyoti ran the YouTube channel Travel with JO.