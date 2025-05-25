Arrested on serious charges of espionage for Pakistan, famous Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra—known for her 'Travel with Joe' channel—is likely to be taken to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.

Just two months before the horrific terror attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jyoti Malhotra visited the picturesque resort and allegedly conducted a recce under the guise of shooting a video for her channel.

The case has sparked intense discussions on social media and within national security circles. Jyoti is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agencies, following which she has been intensively questioned by the Haryana Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence.

Background of the case

The 33-year-old YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, is well-known among her more than 377,000 subscribers through her channel Travel with Joe. She was arrested on May 16 and was charged with sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agents.

Jyoti Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023, obtaining a visa through commission agents. During her trip, she met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer posted at the Pakistan High Commission.

It was Rahim who allegedly introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives, including Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz. Jyoti reportedly saved their numbers in her phone under fake names like "Jat Randhawa" to avoid suspicion. She was in regular contact with them via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, allegedly acting on their instructions.

Next phase of investigation in Pahalgam

The decision to take Jyoti to Pahalgam was made as investigating agencies suspect that her recent visits—especially the one a few months before the April 22, 2025, terror attack—may hold vital clues. The attack killed 26 civilians, after which India retaliated under 'Operation Sindoor'.

According to investigating agencies, Jyoti Malhotra had allegedly conducted a recce of the area prior to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Reports indicate that Jyoti visited Pahalgam during a five-day trip to Kashmir in January 2025. Investigations are underway to determine whether her visit was directly linked to the subsequent terror attack. Police suspect she acted on instructions from her Pakistani handlers.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Jyoti passed on sensitive information, such as details of rail routes or strategic locations, to Pakistani agents during her travels.

New revelations in the investigation

Police also seized Jyoti's three mobile phones, a laptop, and other electronic devices, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Notes and travel details found in her personal diary—particularly about her two visits to Pakistan in April 2024 and March 2025—have become a key part of the investigation. The diary contains writings that praise Pakistan as "colourful" and highlight its hospitality, which investigators are viewing as potential evidence of her pro-Pakistan stance.

Additionally, Jyoti reportedly maintained contact with her handlers through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Several contact numbers in her phone were saved under misleading aliases, including one named "Jatt Randhawa."

Jyoti's financial records are also under scrutiny. Police found that four of her bank accounts received transactions from Dubai that far exceeded her reported income. Her luxury hotel stays and international trips—including visits to Pakistan and Bali—were allegedly sponsored by Wego, a UAE-based company that also operates in Pakistan. Investigators suspect that Jyoti was used as a "soft target," lured by promises of easy money and a luxurious lifestyle.