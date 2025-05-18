Arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, popular travel vlogger and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is alleged to have conducted a reconnaissance of the picturesque Pahalgam resort a couple of months ago, under the direction of her handlers across the border.

The 33-year-old YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, is well-known among her more than 377,000 subscribers through her channel Travel with Joe. She stands accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agents. A day after her arrest, several shocking revelations have come to light, further underlining the seriousness of her alleged activities.

According to investigating agencies, Jyoti Malhotra had conducted a recce of the area prior to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Reports indicate that Jyoti visited Pahalgam during a five-day trip to Kashmir in January 2025. Investigations are underway to determine whether her visit was directly linked to the subsequent terror attack. Police suspect she acted on instructions from her Pakistani handlers.

BIG NEWS ? Jyoti Malhotra's Instagram reel reveals a big secret.



She went to Pahalgam in January, then to Pakistan.



Jyoti Malhotra was in contact with an officer named Danish working in the Pakistan High Commission.



According to Hisar police, Jyoti was sending confidential… pic.twitter.com/Mh0QFxqb1q — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) May 17, 2025

Further investigation has revealed that Malhotra visited Kashmir multiple times in 2024. Her social media profiles feature videos of a Shikara ride on Dal Lake, the Srinagar–Banihal train journey, and the scenic valleys of Pahalgam. In one of her videos, she even commented on the Pahalgam attack, titled "My Thoughts on Pahalgam Kashmir: Should We Go to Kashmir Again?" — a post that drew the attention of investigative agencies.

Mother of all coincidence !!!!



YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visited Pahalgam in January 2025,the exact location where the terrorist attack happened.



pic.twitter.com/mWnJp0XHcB — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 18, 2025

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hisar Shashank Kumar Sawan said that an investigation is on to establish any linkage between the terrorist attack and her visit.

"She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is on to establish linkages, if there are any. We are also investigating, as we have leads that other people were also involved with her", said Sawan.

Jyoti Malhotra was in constant touch with her PAK HANDLERS during recent conflict ?

~ Police say she travelled to Pakistan multiple times, once to China. Income doesn’t match her foreign trips.



She visited Pahalgam also in February! pic.twitter.com/zYimUGGYLm — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 18, 2025

Links to Pakistan and Suspicious Travel History

Jyoti Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023, obtaining a visa through commission agents. During her trip, she met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer posted at the Pakistan High Commission.

It was Rahim who allegedly introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives, including Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz. Jyoti reportedly saved their numbers in her phone under fake names like "Jat Randhawa" to avoid suspicion. She was in regular contact with them via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, allegedly acting on their instructions.

Deep Personal Links to Pakistani Intelligence

According to police sources, Jyoti also maintained a personal relationship with one of the Pakistani intelligence agents, with whom she reportedly travelled to Bali, Indonesia. The expenses for her Pakistan visit were fully covered by Danish, and several of her trips were reportedly sponsored by Pakistani handlers.

She is accused of sharing Indian Army movement details and other sensitive national security information, posing a serious threat to the country's safety.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested by Hisar Police under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). She has been placed in five-day police custody following her confession. The case has since been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing of Hisar.

Her mobile phones and laptops are undergoing forensic analysis, and her financial transactions are also under investigation.