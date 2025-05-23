A day after President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Kirti Chakra upon Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Himayun Muzzammil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (posthumously), the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and the 'Certificate of Honour' to the martyred officer's family.

In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment today, General Dwivedi presented these tributes to the next of kin of Indian Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony took place a day after the formal Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 22.

These honors—deeply symbolic tributes to valor and supreme sacrifice—were awarded to honour Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and other ranks who were martyred in enemy or terrorist action while serving the nation.

Instituted in July 1999, the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' have since been presented to the families of bravehearts who fell in the line of duty, dating back to conflicts from 1947. The first official presentation took place on Vijay Diwas, December 16, 1999, marking a key moment in the Army's enduring commitment to honouring its fallen heroes.

The 'Badge of Sacrifice,' a 24-carat gold-plated insignia, is individually engraved with the Army number, rank, and name of the soldier. On the reverse, it bears the Indian Army insignia—symbolising eternal remembrance.

The 'Certificate of Honour' is equally distinguished, crafted on permanent-finish 24-carat gold foil and set in a gold-plated frame. Designed by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, these honours reflect both aesthetic dignity and the Army's unwavering respect for its fallen.

Many family members, overcome with emotion, accepted the awards with quiet pride. Their presence was a poignant reminder of the human cost of national security and the resilience of those left behind.

General Dwivedi presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to the next of kin of the following bravehearts:

Colonel Manpreet Singh Major Aashish Dhonchak Captain Deepak Singh Havildar Rohit Kumar Naik Dilwar Khan Rifleman Ravi Kumar Sepoy Pradeep Singh DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat OEM GDE-1 Vijayan Kutty G (Border Roads Organisation)

The Indian Army continues to uphold its deep-rooted traditions of honour, duty, and sacrifice—ensuring every fallen soldier is remembered with dignity and reverence.

President Awards Kirti Chakra to Himayun Bhat

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously upon DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was honoured for his unparalleled bravery and unwavering commitment to duty. The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, recognizes acts of conspicuous courage and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

DySP Bhat was killed in action during a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in September 2023. Facing grave danger, he displayed exceptional resolve and leadership, engaging heavily armed militants in a high-risk operation. Despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Bhat refused to retreat or abandon his position.

Instead, he continued to return fire, preventing the terrorists from escaping and enabling his team to reposition effectively. His selfless actions not only disrupted the attackers' plans but also bought critical time for reinforcement teams to arrive and contain the situation. By putting himself in harm's way, DySP Bhat ensured the safety of his fellow officers and upheld the highest traditions of the Indian Police Service.