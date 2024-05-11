On Friday all eyes were set on MSD as he entered the field, smiled at his fans and hit back-to-back sixes, and his iconic helicopter shot.

Nothing else mattered to fans, apart from seeing Dhoni batting up the order but his knee injury doesn't allow him to bat at full strength for more than 15 balls. MSD batted against GT on Friday, and gave memorable shots to fans, three of them were sixes.

Vintage Mahi!: MS Dhoni hugged a fan who breached security to meet him amid CSK vs GT match; Rashid Khan reacts [Watch]

With 53 runs to chase, even sixes off the remaining eight balls would not suffice. But the fans only wanted Dhoni to bat all of them. And he almost did, facing seven of those. Despite losing the match against GT, CSK won millions of hearts as Dhoni stepped to bat.

Apart from raining sixes and Dhoni's chants in the stadium, during the game, a fan ran onto the field and touched Dhoni's feet, showing deep respect.

The way he is talking to that guy ??

As soon as the fan touched his feet and tried to hug him, Dhoni responded with humour instead of annoyance. Dhoni playfully jogged away, turning what could have been a disruptive moment into a light-hearted interaction that had the entire stadium, including the fans, laughing. The security personnel quickly intervened, and the fan was escorted off the field without further incident.

Fans lauded his ability to handle the situation with grace and a sense of humour.

A section of netizens said that the guy who touched Mahi's feet and hugged him loved every person's dream.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad post losing to GT

"Our fielding let us down, we gave away 10-15 runs extra I think, execution wise we were good, but they played some really good shots. You can't control batters when they playing so well and going good. It's real quick, we got to fly quick and we have a tough game in Chennai, so we got to turn up well there as well," Ruturaj said at the post-match presentation ceremony.