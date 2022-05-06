Vinod Khanna was a man who called a spade, a spade. One of the most dashing actors of his time, Khanna ruled over the hearts of women all across the country. His magnetic screen presence and charming personality never went unnoticed. And he never shied away from acknowledging the female gaze and attention he received.

Vinod Khanna's old interview

In an old interview, Vinod Khanna spoke at length about women falling for him and his need for sex. "Well, I was a bachelor and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need sex as much as anybody else does. Without women we won't be here, without sex we won't be here, so why should anybody object to my being with women," he had said in an interview.

Even though Khanna entered the industry as a villain, he soon bagged leading roles. Films like – Vishwatma, Daulat, Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, The Burning Train became important landmarks in his illustrious career. However, despite being at the peak of his career, he left it all behind to explore spirituality. He became a devotee of Osho and dedicated his life to his teachings.

Khanna's personal life

Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017 after a long battle with bladder carcinoma. He was married twice. His first wife was Gitanjali, whom he had met in college. The two had two sons - Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna. Gitanjali and Vinod settled for divorce in 1985. Soon after that, Vinod joined Osho. After coming back to India in 1990, he got married to Kavita Daftary and had two kids with her - Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna.