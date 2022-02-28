Kissing and intimacy still remain a big deal among the Indian audience. While films nowadays don't shy away from going bold and sexual, back in the 80s and the 90s, it wasn't the case. Hence, when Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna went all about kissing each other and getting intimate on the big screen, it did raise many eyebrows.

Madhuri's tell-all interview

It was the 1988 film Dayavan for which Madhuri and Vinod left no holds barred in getting cosy on the silver screen. While the script demanded it, fans were taken aback to see th Dhak Dhak girl getting intimate. A fan page of Madhuri has now revealed that the actress had once said in an old interview that she regretted it.

Regretted doing those scenes

"Well, when I look back, I think I should have just said, 'No, I don't want to do it.' But then perhaps I got a bit intimidated to doing it. It was like, I am an actress and the director has conceived the scene in a particular way so maybe my not doing it would hamper the narrative," MensXP quoted the fanpage.

"Also since I was not from a film family background I didn't know anything about the industry and its operative norms. I didn't know at that time that you could say no to do kissing scenes. So I did it. But later when I saw the film, I wondered why did I do it? The kiss didn't add anything to the film. So I decided to put my foot down on doing any more kissing scenes and never did another again," she further said.

Madhuri is now grabbing headlines for her powerful comeback in Netflix's The Fame Game where she plays superstar Anamika Anand.