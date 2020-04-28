Bollywood is a competitive industry. We've heard all the stories, seen it all play out on-screen and off-screen. It's just the way the industry functions. However, that means every once in awhile actors lose out on roles and parts that may further their career due to the competition.

Madhuri Dixit was a top actress in the 90s and she got opportunities to work with some of the biggest actors of the time. However, she never did a film with Amitabh Bachchan and the reason is in a discussion with Anil Kapoor, she decided against it.

Why Madhuri Dixit never worked with Amitabh Bachchan

There are many reasons why actors may decide not to do a film, sometimes it's the script, the role, or co-stars. Still, if the co-star is Amitabh Bachchan not many would say no. Something both Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan fans have missed is seeing the two light up the screen.

When Madhuri Dixit first entered the industry she had a bit of a struggle with the success of her films. It was when she appeared with Anil Kapoor first in Hifazat (1987) and then in Tezaab (1988) that her films really picked up. They became a popular duo, and the fans enjoyed seeing the two actors on screen.

It became clear that Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor as a pair was a success formula for films. This also opened more opportunities for Madhuri thanks to the amazing response she received for her performances and roles in those films.

When Madhuri received an offer to work with Amitabh Bachchan, she discussed it with Anil Kapoor who had been so close to her journey in films. However, according to the media reports, he advised her not to work with the actor. Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were both highly-acclaimed actors at the time and shared a stiff competition when it came to their work.

Although Madhuri ultimately didn't sign the offer. There was only one song where Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri appeared together in which was Pyaar Ka Ras Zara Chakhna in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Incidentally, she also stopped working with Anil Kapoor in films after this point.