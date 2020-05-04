Certain incidents bring two people very close, whether it's a good or bad one. And when two people are acting and a huge incident occurs, you can either come out of that as enemies or come out of it as friends. Either way, you do become close in a strange way.

Amitabh Bachchan's blog is a sort of personal collection of events and happenings in his life. On it, the actor also discussed Vinod Khanna years ago after he died, and also recollected an incident that transpired between the two which had left Amitabh Bachchan feeling extremely guilty.

When Amitabh Bachchan threw a glass at Vinod Khanna

Acting is a risky business, no doubt. Sometimes scenes may go wrong, fight and action scenes particularly. Often Bollywood actors may try to enact their parts to the best of their capabilities but in the process may end up hurting a co-actor at the moment trying to express a fit of rage.

We as commoners and little talent may not be able to relate to it, but it can prove costly in some cases. Vinod Khanna was one of the fine actors of his time, after he passed away Amitabh Bachchan who had acted alongside Khanna in some great films like Amar Akbar Anthony, dedicated a blog to him.

On the blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his observations and emotions towards Vinod Khanna. He also recalled an incident where he accidentally hurt the actor during the shoot of one of the films they were in together. When they were acting in a film, Amitabh Bachchan's character had to throw a glass at Vinod Khanna in anger. When Amitabh Bachchan threw it, however, the glass hit him in the face and it wasn't supposed to. The glass cut his chin. Amitabh Bachchan felt extremely apologetic for the accident, apologising profusely, he rushed him to the hospital and then went with him to his house to make sure he was fine.

The actor wrote, "That guilt-ridden incident when I had to fling a glass in a scene towards him and it accidentally hitting his chin, cutting him open right through to his teeth .. the remorse regret and guilt within me to date for that unforgiving accident...Rushing him to his doctor, late at night, getting stitched up, driving with him to his house to settle him in and to just keep apologising for this horrific accidental slip..."

There are incidents that really bring two people close to one another. The heart-warming blog is one to be remembered, it really gives one insight into the actor who even in his parting left behind a great legacy.