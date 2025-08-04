Vietnamese EV major VinFast has taken a bold step in its India journey with the official inauguration of an EV assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, just two days after launching its largest showroom in the country in Chennai.

These announcements signal VinFast's growing commitment to India—the world's third-largest auto market—and its ambition to turn Tamil Nadu into the electric vehicle capital of South Asia.

Located in the SIPCOT Industrial Park, the new 400-acre VinFast Tamil Nadu plant is the company's first manufacturing facility outside Vietnam and its third operational plant globally. With cutting-edge automation and advanced technology, the plant features dedicated shops for body, paint, assembly, quality control, and logistics. It also includes an auxiliary cluster to integrate local suppliers—a clear push for supply chain localization and job creation.

In its initial phase, the plant will assemble VinFast's premium electric SUVs—the VF 6 and VF 7—with a starting capacity of 50,000 units per year, scalable to 150,000 units annually. At full capacity, it is expected to create 3,000 to 3,500 direct jobs, while catalyzing thousands more through local contractors and support industries.

VinFast's CEO for Asia, Pham Sanh Chau, described the inauguration as a "strategic milestone". "This facility not only solidifies our footprint in India but is also set to become our largest export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa," he said.

First showroom opens in Chennai

Chennai's Teynampet witnessed the launch of VinFast's biggest showroom in India on August 2. Spread across 4,700 sq. ft, this flagship outlet—promoted by Maansarovar Motors—is a key retail node in VinFast's ambitious plan to open 35 showrooms across 27+ cities by the end of 2025.

"Chennai is a natural choice," said Chau at the launch. "It represents the spirit of progress. With this dealership, we aim to redefine the EV ownership journey by combining sustainability, technology, and world-class service."

The showroom offers hands-on experience with the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, both available for pre-booking online and offline for a fully refundable amount of Rs 21,000.

VinFast isn't stopping at just retail and manufacturing. It has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to build a nationwide charging and after-sales support network, while collaborating with BatX Energies to develop a circular battery value chain through recovery and reuse.

From digital infrastructure to battery recycling, VinFast is laying the groundwork for a holistic EV ecosystem — a move aligned with India's climate goals and electrification targets.