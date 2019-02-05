Mega power star Ram Charan has finally broken his silence over the poor collection of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) at the box office and said that the vision could not get translated properly on screen.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama was one of the most-hyped and highly awaited Telugu movies. The film released with NTR: Kathanayakudu and F2 and Fun and Frustration during this Sankranti. It opened to good response at the worldwide box office, but the word of mouth took a toll on collection in the following days.

Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, Vinaya Vidheya Rama collected Rs 95 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie has earned Rs 63 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 90 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has incurred a huge loss of Rs 27 crore. Its failure has come as a rude shock to the people in T-Town, who expected it to be another hit after Rangasthalam.

Almost a month after its release, Ram Charan took to his Facebook page to speak about the failure of Vinaya Vidheya Rama at the box office. He released a letter (in English and Telugu), in which he spoke about what went wrong with the movie. He also thanked the members of the film unit and audience, media for their support for him. Here is the letter posted by the mega power star on Facebook.