Actor Vin Diesel has penned down a tribute to Indian actress Deepika Padukone for TIME magazine for the 100 most influential people list of 2018. In his tribute, he called her "someone very special" and said Deepika is here to represent the world.

Vin said when the Indian beauty first came to read for Fast and the Furious, he instantly got the feeling that he is in the presence of someone very special.

"As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn't work for that movie, but I never gave up," he said.

He added that she was the first one who was finalized for xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie, but she agreed to come on board only on one term.

"She said, I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.' Thank God I made that pact."

Praising her for her commitment, Vin said she isn't just a star, she is an actor's actor. "Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing. Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," he said.

"So often in the entertainment industry we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world."

Deepika along with Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella and India cricket captain Virat Kohli were named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.