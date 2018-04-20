Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has penned the profile of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list for 2018.

The 29-year-old has made it to the coveted list, which also includes the likes of tennis ace Roger Federer (cover) and American basketball star Kevin Durant. Notably, all three have been grouped as "titans" of their respective fields.

Kohli's inclusion in the 100 most influential people list doesn't come as a surprise as the Delhi batsman has been rewriting record books across all three formats of the game.

After leading his Indian Premier League franchise to the final in 2016, Kohli continued his remarkable form in 2017 where he amassed 2,818 runs, third highest tally in a calendar year after Kumar Sangakkara's 2868 runs in 2014 and Ricky Ponting's 2833 runs in 2005.

Kohli had scored a total of 11 centuries last year, in which he also led India to the final of Champions Trophy 2017.

Tendulkar likened Kohli star to himself, saying the modern-day batting star's approach to the game is reminding him of his father's advice. The former India captain, who finished his 25-year-long career with 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs, also revealed how the India skipper caught his attention as early as in 2008.

"My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game," Tendulkar wrote.

"The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India," he added.

"Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

"Every sportsman knows what it's like to have good spells and bad ones too. Virat took the criticism he faced during a disappointing West Indies series and returned home with a goal: to improve not only his technique but also his fitness level. He's never looked back.

"I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!"

Both Kohli and his icon Tendulkar are involved with the cash-rich Indian Premier League. While the former is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore, the latter is mentoring three-time champions Mumbai Indians.