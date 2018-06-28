Multiple teasers from the much-awaited movie starring two of Sandalwood's biggest stars, Kiccha Sudeep and Hatrick Hero Shivaraj Kumar will be unveiled on Thursday, June 28. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will formally release the clips at GT Mall in Bengaluru, at 7 pm, in the presence of Sandalwood biggies and scores of fans.

The makers have come out with power-packed video clippings. Here's what a source close to the development had to say while speaking to International Business Times.

The team has taken extensive interest in preparing the teasers. Prem knows how badly people are awaiting the release of the promos. The delay has doubled the expectations of the viewers and he has come out with exciting clips."

This would be the first time the two mega-stars of Sandalwood will be playing lead roles in a movie together. Teasers for The Villian have been cut keeping the fans of both Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar in mind.

The team is coming out with separate videos of Shivanna and Kiccha. Each video is about 1.5 minutes long and the audience will be definitely blown away with the promos," the source firmly adds whiling asking people to watch out for the background score.

Noble Cause

The Villain team has decided to do its bit for struggling filmmakers in Sandalwood who are in need of financial assistance. Fans who want to be a part of the event on Thursday would have to shell out Rs 500 for a ticket.

The money earned from the ticket sales will be donated to the directors.

People might think that we could have donated instead of collecting money from the public. Well, producer C Manohar, Shivaraj Kumar and all of us are lending our helping hand. What we felt is every small contribution from the public will make big difference. So, we decided to charge Rs 500 as the entry fee to the event," director Prem said recently.

Prem's ambitious film was launched in December 2015 with the title Kali. But the movie was delayed as the actors were not happy with the script. After changes in the screenplay, it was rechristened as The Villain, which is expected to hit the theaters in mid-August.

Audio Launch

Makers of The Villain will formally announce their plans for the movie's audio launch. It is likely to be held next month in a foreign country.