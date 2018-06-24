A teaser for Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep's The Villain will be launched in a grand event on June 28 at GT Mall in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be the special guest of the event.

The teasers will be showcased on five screens. "We have shot separate teasers for Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep," director Prem said in a Facebook live. However, the entry fee for the event is Rs 500 per ticket.

The amount collected from the teaser-launch function will be donated to financially poor filmmakers from Sandalwood.

"There are many directors, who once made great movies, is in need of financial assistance. I don't call it as help, but support from our end," Prem claims. The makers have invited such families that include AT Raghu and will be presenting the amount to them.

"People might think that we could have donated instead of collecting money from the public. Well, producer C Manohar, Shivaraj Kumar and all of us are lending our helping hand. What we felt is every small contribution from the public will make big difference. So, we decided to charge Rs 500 as the entry fee to the event," he justifies.

Meanwhile, Prem has also given clarification about the controversial line in the song titled, 'Ninne Monne Bandaveralla Number 1 Anthaaro', [the Kannada song loosely translates to - rookie actors declare themselves as superstars]. The lyrics had upset the fans of the actors and his clarifcation has ended the controversy.

The Villain is an action thriller in which Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar will be playing lead roles for the first time.