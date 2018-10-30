Kiccha Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar's The Villain has managed to retain the momentum in its second weekend in spite of facing negative campaign on social media. The Kannada movie has done well at the collection centres and is running successfully all over Karnataka.

The movie is doing well in A, B and C centres. "People have liked the movie and it has overcome the negative talks. As a result, the shows ran almost into packed house in Bengaluru and other key centres," a distributor of the film said.

According to him, The Villain is enjoying repeat audience. "Those who watched the movie in the first week are now bringing in their family members to watch the film. As a result, it is heading towards becoming a successful flick in 2018," he adds.

From 500 screens, The Villain has now come down to 300 screens in Karnataka in its second week.

The estimates coming from the trade analysts indicate that The Villain has grossed around Rs 45-48 crore in 10 days. However, Victory 2 and Ammachi Yemba Nenapu along with a few other movies are releasing this week. It has to be seen whether the series of release will have any impact on the mega-budget movie.

Prem's movie is bankrolled by CR Manohar and it has Amy Jackson playing the love interest of Kiccha Sudeep.