Prem's ambitious The Villain has set the box office on fire despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience. After getting an earth-shattering opening, the Kannada movie has done well on its second day at the Karnataka box office.

Released in over 350 screens, The Villain came out with flying colours on the release day. Thanks to the pre-release buzz, the movie ran into a packed house in the majority of the centres across the state, resulting in a great opening. The increased ticket price came as a bonus as the film grossed over Rs 7 crore on the first day.

On the second day, the estimated collection is to be around Rs 3.5 crore to take its two-day total collection to Rs 10.5 crore. The trade experts are predicting The Villain, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead, to retain the magic on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the movie has left the fans of Shivaraj Kumar fuming as they targeted Prem citing that he has given too much importance to Sudeep. The latter has a bigger role in the film in terms of length. Yet both the actors have equal importance in the storyline.

They held a protest in front of Nartaki theatre in KG Road, Bengaluru.

Furious fans in T Narasapura, Mysuru district, ransacked Murugan theatre. Although they were upset with the director for failing to pen a good story for Shivanna, the bad sound quality was one of the reasons why they attacked the cinema hall, say TV reports.

Later, the cops intervened to bring the situation to normalcy.