Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared an emotional video on May 26, which happens to be the 75th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, late father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Vilasrao Dagadojirao Deshmukh was one of the most popular Congress leaders. He served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra. He also served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences. In August 2012, he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he died due to liver and kidney failure on August 14.

On his 75th birthday, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter page to wish him. He shared an emotional video and captioned it with "Happy Birthday PAPPA, Miss You every day. #VilasraoDeshmukh75."

In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen hugging his father's shirt and waist coat dangling on the hanger. He pokes his hand in its arms and smears his own head and shoulder just the way his father Riteish Deshmukh used to do. He gets emotional as he imagines his father's affectionate hug. This clip is sure to leave your eyes teary.

Riteish Deshmukh is one among the three sons of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister. His elder brother Amit Deshmukh and younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh also recalled their father on his birth anniversary and wished him on the occasion.

Amit V Deshmukh said that it is a celebration of thoughts, vision, politics and persona. He tweeted, "Celebrating my father Shri. Vilasrao Deshmukh Ji on his 75th birthday anniversary. We celebrate his birth, thoughts, vision, hard work, politics, persona & life today & forever. #VilasraoDeshmukh75."

As a son, I miss your smile

Dhiraj V Deshmukh tweeted, "Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Vilasrao Deshmukh ji, a Lokneta , whose vision and policies helped build Maharashtra. As a son, I miss your smile, that one glance with ur eyes which made all worries fears and doubts go away. #VilasraoDeshmukh75."

Senior Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, "Prayers & tributes to the two-time CM, Maharashtra, & frm Union Cabinet minister, our very dear friend, late & great #VilasraoDeshmukh on his birth anniversary. He was a true son of the soil & an able administrator, having held several portfolios effectively."

Responding to him, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Dearest Sir, @ShatruganSinha your words mean a lot to us. My father was extremely fond of you and always valued your opinion. He used to fondly tell me the days spent in Pune in the late 60s/70s. Love & respect to you #VilasraoDeshmukh75."