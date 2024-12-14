Weeks after shocking the nation with the news of his sabbatical, actor Vikrant Massey has spoken about why he needed that break. The Sabarmati Report actor stated that now that he finally had the life he has always envisioned, he wasn't able to live or enjoy it to the fullest and thus, the break was necessary.

The reasons

"The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year," the actor mentioned at the event.

The 12th Fail actor further said that if given a choice he would be very selective on social media but due to the nature of his job, he was required to post a lot. That was another reason behind the sabbatical.

"Social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post, that I concede. I lead a public life, and am borderline introvert-ish. One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something," he said.

Vikrant states the reasons

Vikrant also added that now that his son was born, he wasn't able to give complete time to his wife or to his son. And that was another one of the reasons why as a husband and as a father he needed to distance himself from the film world and immerse himself into his family life. He added that he now wants to be better as an artist and an actor.

"And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife. All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post, that as an actor, son, father and as a husband, it was time for me to recalibrate. And after doing what I had done professionally, I thought, 'what else could I have done more as an actor in this country?' I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward," he further explained.